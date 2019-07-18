We are influenced by who we allow ourselves to be exposed to the most and sometimes those influences become like heroes and we can begin to idolize all that they are and stand for.
You probably remember something about the school shooting that took place in 1999 at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. What you may not know is the two high school students responsible for it idolized Adolf Hitler. Do you think Hitler’s ideas had any impact on their values? Most likely they did, because as human beings we tend to be affected and influenced by those we look up to, by those who are our heroes.
When it comes to the servanthood of Jesus, there is no one equal, for Jesus is the ultimate action hero to have ever lived and therefore our lives should be influenced by the way He lived, loved and served.
The first thing that the life of Jesus taught us, is that love results from how you feel about people. How did Jesus feel about people? Matthew 9:35-36 says, “Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness. When he saw the crowds , he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” On that day, there must have been all kinds of people in the crowd, but Jesus was able to look beyond all the artificial stuff and see their true needs. As followers of Jesus, we too must have compassion for people, many of which are harassed and helpless in one way or another. To have compassion on people, as Jesus did, means that we never give up on anyone, we keep building relationships, we keep praying, we keep inviting, we keep using our resources to bless those who have few resources and we refuse to judge anyone because of their past or present. Jesus didn’t care about outward appearance, but he felt strongly about the needs, hurts and desires that are inside each one of us. You and I must care about the same things.
Two brothers were sitting in church, one was four and the other was two. Their mom was pleased they were not making noise, but was thrilled to realize they were actually paying attention. The Scripture reading was from Matthew 5 and when the speaker said, “If you hate your brother, you are guilty of murder,” the mother heard the four-year old say, “Oh-oh.”
There’s enough hate in this world, as followers of Jesus, we must lead the way in love and that starts with the way the we feel about all people.
Jesus said in Luke 4:18-19, “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
Jesus knew his purpose, and choosing to help those that those no one else cared about, He taught us that love is expressed through how you treat people.
When given a chance to benefit ourselves, most of us are quick to jump at that opportunity, but when given a chance to serve and to put others first, the line is considerably shorter. The way of Jesus is to put others ahead of ourselves and to spend more time serving than being served. This brings me to my final point.
Love is reflected by a life of service and sacrifice. Jesus told us that he “...did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life...”
He could have insisted that everything be about Him, but instead his life was about serving others. For this reason, Jesus is a true hero and one we should choose to pattern our life after. Successful people choose their heroes carefully, they choose people they want to be like.
I want to be like Jesus. Do you? Loving and serving like Jesus will change the world for the better.