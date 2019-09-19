Dead fish float downstream, only live fish swim upstream.
The thing is all of us want the power to swim upstream, the power to be different. We all desire the strength to face the crowd and do what’s right but where do we find the strength to swim upstream? Where do we gain the power to not conform to the culture, to stand firmly in spite of incredible pressures and temptations, even sometimes in the face of death.
Maybe you’ve heard about the story of Cassie Bernall. She was a 17-year-old junior at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, when one day, while she was reading her Bible in the school library, a fellow student pointed a gun at her and asked, “Do you believe in God?”
She calmly responded, “Yes I believe in God.”
Those words were her last, as the gunman shot her.
A classmate described the scene to Larry King on CNN: “She completely stood up for God. When the killers asked her if there was anyone who had faith in Christ, she spoke up and they shot her for it.”
Cassie Bernall was indeed a faith filled and very courageous young woman, but we must recognize that we can be too. You and I can also have that kind of courage in life, because there is power in the resurrection of Jesus.
Throughout the history of our nation, bridges have played a pivotal role in our society, both socially and economically. Bridges connect places and people, people who were previously separated by geography.
Simply stated, bridges bring people back together again. No bigger gap or chasm has ever existed, than the one between life and death and only the resurrection of Jesus was able to bridge that divide. His resurrection became a bridge between God and people, Creator and Creation, Father and His children.
Three friends were discussing death and one asked the group: “What would you like people to say about you at your funeral?"
The first said, “He was a great humanitarian, who cared about his community.”
The second said, “He was a great husband and father, who was an example for many to follow.”
The third said, “Look, he’s moving!!”
The reality is, that no one on earth has ever been clinically dead for three days and lived to tell about it and for this reason, there is no one equal to Jesus in all of human history and it is the reason that we have an incredible power to help us live life courageously.
Living courageously means that you must first recognize the resurrection power that is available.
Ephesians 1:18-20, “I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and his incomparable great power for us who believe. That power is like the working of his mighty strength, which he exerted in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms."
The power of God is unlike anything else, stronger than the strongest hurricane, more powerful than the most destructive tornado. It is the power of God that gives us hope and power to be able to overcome anything and it is the power that can change your life.
The resurrection power of God will give you the strength to stand up for him, defend him and tell others about him. It is also the power that when working in your life, allows you to not become a victim to fear and discouragement and which will help you to be victorious over temptations and addictions. As believers, the very power that raised Christ from the dead, is in us.
To discover when Cassie Bernall first tapped into this power, you have to go back to her ninth-grade year. Back then, she was living for the dark side, with interests that included witchcraft, drugs, drinking and suicide. But after attending a youth retreat, all that changed. According to her dad, the Cassie that returned was a different person — her eyes bright and excited about life.
“It was like she was in a dark room, and somebody turned the light on, and she saw the beauty that was surrounding her," he said.
She told her mom she had totally changed, and she’d prove it to her.
Romans 6:4, “We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”
If you’re a believer, you have new life and the power you need to live victoriously and courageously.
