On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the residents of Augusta County will elect a new Clerk of Court. We should elect the most qualified candidate. I feel that Lauren Griffin is this candidate.
Lauren has 15 years experience in her current position as a paralegal for the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorneys Office. She is familiar with the Court system as well as the Court personnel. Lauren is not politically motivated but will bring dedication and commitment to the position of Clerk of Court for Augusta County.
I have known Lauren personally for almost twenty years. She is trustworthy and reliable. She is a person of integrity. I feel that she will do an excellent job as our new Clerk of Court and will diligently fullfil the duties of this position.
I ask you to vote for the most qualified candidate when you go to the polls on Nov 5th. I ask you to vote Lauren Griffin for Augusta County Clerk of Court.
Pam Hiner Lilly
Churchville
