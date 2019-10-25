Vote for Lauren Griffin for Circuit Court Clerk. She has worked for the Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the courts for 15 years. She has the proven knowledge and ability to fulfill this position.
Steve Landes has on his political signs that he has proven experience. His only experience has been as a state delegate. He has zero experience in the court system and zero knowledge of how the court system works. Voters, don't fall for his line. This is pure politics run by a career politician who is employed to represent the people in his district. The only reason he is running for Circuit Court Clerk is to enhance his retirement income. Steve Landis is proud of his voting record as a state delegate. Let's not forget that he voted to give Dominion the right of eminent domain to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and has received monetary benefits over the years from Dominion.
Why should we spend our tax money training an outsider when we have an experienced in house employee who qualifies for the job? I encourage you to join me in voting for Lauren Griffin for Circuit Court Clerk of Augusta County on Nov. 5.
Donald Allanson
Swoope
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.