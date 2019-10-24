This is an open letter to Augusta County Board of Supervisors representative Wendell Coleman.
Dear Mr. Coleman:
At the candidate’s forum in Staunton this past Tuesday night you presented as blaming and berating your “constituents” for being ill informed in your response to the question about the county government role in communication and transparency.
You continued this rant the next night at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Please allow me to inform you that despite my recent attempts to be informed I have found the obstacles demonstrated by county government to challenge my quest for knowledge and information, including the county practice of secret negotiations, numerous BOS closed meetings, denials and falsehoods.
While I agree that citizens need to be responsible for being informed my experience and that of others is that when we have attended BOS meetings and have attempted to communicate with County officials to gain information it has been met with great resistance.
So, before you berate citizens for being uninformed perhaps it would help if you and other county officials were to examine your practices. You seemed proud that the county recently hired a well paid communications director.
However, merely hiring a county communications director will not resolve a long term systemic dysfunction at the county government center.
Thank you for the invitation you extended at the forum for constituents to communicate with you. I trust this will be helpful to you and the county government.
Don Hawks
Mount Sidney
