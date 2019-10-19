On Nov. 5, voters across the district will have a chance to vote for a new delegate in the 25th House district to replace retiring Steve Landes. I’ve known Republican Chris Runion for over 40 years. I first met Chris when were both working in the poultry business and we’ve stayed in touch over the years because of his continued involvement in the farming community here in the Shenandoah Valley.
Chris has served as a board member of the Rockingham County Fair Association, on the board of directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank and on the board of directors of Rockingham Insurance — a leading home and farm mutual insurance company. In each of these positions, Chris has shown leadership in understanding and solving many of our local agricultural needs.
Chris grew up on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley and he understands the needs of our farmers, that’s why the Virginia Farm Bureau’s AgPAC chose to endorse him over all other candidates in the 25th District. I hope you’ll join me on November 5th in supporting Chris Runion for Delegate.
Steve Bazzle
Rockingham
