I would like to express my and many of my friends and neighbors appreciation of the great work the City of Waynesboro is doing in repaving a lot of our roads and the nice job they have done in removing the huge pile of tree branches that had accumulated from the huge ice storm.
I realize they where overwhelmed with work clearing all roadways and important right-of-ways, therefore it took a while for them to get to our pile. This was not a problem and I would like to say they picked up every limb and cleaned up completely.
Many thanks.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro