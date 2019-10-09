Regarding the front page headline in the Oct. 7, 2019, edition of this newspaper about marijuana.

As usual this so-called poll is very misleading.

Said poll is stating that more Virginians are wanting to legalize marijuana which the federal government classifies as, and rightly so, a schedule 1 substance, which the DEA defines as a drug "with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse."

It is a known fact that this garbage is a gateway drug which in many cases opens the door to much stronger and deadlier narcotic use, which also leads to an increase in both minor and major crime including death.

Their claim of 61% of more than 1,000 asked are in favor of legalizing this garbage proves nothing as the voting population of Virginia is 5,612,769.

Just because some little known university, to me anyway, does some limited poll it does not warrant the statement, "More Virginians open to legal marijuana"

This is just another left wing, liberal pile of manure that we find in most news media outlets of today.

Beware of people running for office like Jennifer Lewis who are in favor of a narcotic that remains illegal on the federal level.

God bless America and President Donald Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

