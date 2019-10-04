I have known John Avoli for 25 years and I have come to respect his ideas and counsel on many issues while serving on Waynesboro City Council for 11 years. I sought his advice on several occasions and I always got as it turned out very good helpful information and ideas.
John is a practical man that is neither extreme left or extreme right in his philosophy. He always makes decisions on what is best for the people. He has always worked with people that are on the other side of an issue to come to a resolution that everyone can live with. This is a quality that is sorely needed in today’s world.
Please consider casting your vote for John in the upcoming election. Study the candidates before you vote and understand what the candidates want to accomplish during their term. Most of all come out and vote.
Frank Lucente
Waynesboro
