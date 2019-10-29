Dr. Scott Seaton is the Republican candidate for Board of Supervisors in the Wayne District.
For many years I have been a member of the same church as the Seaton family, watching Dr. Seaton and his wife raise four terrific children who are now young adults.
He is a hard-working, caring physician who is also concerned about all the issues affecting the residents of Augusta County. He wants to help provide a quality education for our children, to encourage business-friendly policies to provide good jobs for the people in the county, to keep taxes low and to improve access to mental health care resources.
His conservative principles and his “let’s get it done” attitude will benefit all the residents of the Wayne District and the rest of Augusta County. I recommend a vote for Dr. Seaton on Nov. 5.
Linda Dickerson
Waynesboro
