Fall has arrived and with it reduced visibility in your early morning commute.
Drivers should be more alert between 7:15 and 8:05 a.m. as children begin their walk to school.
Drivers on busy Rosser Avenue can avoid any potential mishaps by beginning to slow down at the flashing yellow alert sign informing everyone that school is now in session. Also, please be aware of the four children who will be crossing without a guard or a crosswalk at Wayneridge Road across from Riverview Cemetery. Please be the driver who stops for them!
I’d like to express my appreciation to the many drivers who stop at the portable yellow “STOP HERE” signs for coming to a complete stop and waiting for the children to cross from sidewalk to sidewalk before moving on to your destination. Thank you so much for your friendly waves and smiles each morning and afternoon. It is beginning to get cold out and those kind gestures warm my heart!
We are a team working together in a heavy traffic area, assuring parents and children they will be safe and cared for. Thank you also for your patience and kindness.
Dana Totten
Westwood Elementary Crossing Guard
Waynesboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.