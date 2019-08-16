In his letter of August 14, 2019, (“Waynesboro City Council doing a good job”), Tom McDonald responds to Sharon Fitz’s column of August 11, 2019 (“City Council must invest in Port Republic”).
McDonald dismisses her issues as a “game” and those who raise it as mere players. But our city’s issues are not “cards” and race is not a game to be “played.” It affects how, when, and where we live, work, and play; educate ourselves and our children; treat and pay for our families’ health needs; how much money we earn and keep, and its purchasing power; sometimes, even who our friends and loved ones are. Or, does Mr. McDonald hold that these are “cards” that we “play” with, too?
Then, he adds further insult to his “game” discount by calling Ms. Fitz’s concerns “crap.” Could he not elevate his game room/bathroom language to one more characteristic of other rooms: the family room, study, or library?
Flicking around such immature and hurtful comments does not help us in our community conversations about such an emotionally charged issue as race.
Rev. Russell Waldrop
Waynesboro