As an involved citizen, I have known Steve Landes on a one-to-one basis for 10 years. For the following reasons I hope you will join me in voting for Steve on Nov. 5 to be our next Augusta County’s Clerk of Circuit Court.
He has been a dedicated, responsible, thorough, and thoughtful servant of the people in the House of Delegates for almost 24 years. For the last number of years he has been the vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, the House budget writing committee, and a House budget conferee, one of the 12 senior legislators who negotiate the final version of the State’s Biennial Budget.
During his years as our servant in the House of Representatives he has also worked with and promoted Augusta County’s small businesses, including executive director of NewBiz Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley’s small business incubator, and Davis & Davis Marketing, Inc., a Staunton-based marketing and advertising firm, as a media buyer and then as an account executive. In addition he was vice president of market development for Blue Ridge Bank, and prior to that he served as community relations coordinator for DuPont Community Credit Union.
His business and financial experience will be extraordinarily important for the Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office responsibilities for both state and local funds of over $5 million each year.
Steve has the right business background to handle those funds, and he has the right state government background in his work directly with the state’s budget and funds. Steve has laid out a thoughtful set of plans for the Office of Clerk of the Augusta County Circuit Court that will well serve the citizens of our county.
Take advantage of this man’s outstanding capacities and vote on Nov. 5 for Steve Landes to be the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
Edward R. Long
Waynesboro
