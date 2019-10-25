The citizens of Augusta County are blessed to have individual who is an outstanding leader, dedicated public servant and a good person serving as their sheriff. On Nov. 5, they can give Sheriff Donald Smith another four years in office. Fittingly, Sheriff Smith is not attached to any political party. He is the “People’s Sheriff!”
His platform is simple, put killers in jail; get drugs off the street; and serve the people of Augusta County by keeping them safe. As his first four years as sheriff have illustrated, he has done just that. Through his leadership and the skilled prosecution by commonwealth attorney Tim Martin, three unsolved murders (one dating back to the 80’s) were closed with convictions of the killers. One of them, Charles Melvin Spencer, is pure evil. He was a menace to society until Sheriff Smith and his deputies made it a priority to put him away forever.
Also, Sheriff Smith is an approachable, visible presence in Augusta County. Since being elected sheriff, he made community outreach a focal point of his administration. Sheriff Smith and his staff are in schools with Donuts with Deputies and strong school resource officer programs to help combat bullying. He is seen at such events like Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, which brings awareness to domestic violence, and National Night Out among many others.
I know the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department has flourished under Sheriff Smith’s leadership. As a retired police sergeant with the Waynesboro Police Department, I worked closely with many of Sheriff Smith’s deputies. In fact, about 25% of them are former Waynesboro Police officers so I know the caliber of person Sheriff Smith wants serving the citizens of Augusta County. For over 25 years, I worked with these amazing men and women at some incredibly difficult scenes. The relationship between police officers and deputies who patrol Waynesboro and Augusta County, respectively, is forged by blood, sweat, bravery and nurtured by men like Sheriff Smith.
On Nov. 5, I urge the citizens of Augusta County to vote for the person and not the party. Re-Elect Sheriff Donald Smith!
Brian Edwards
Waynesboro
