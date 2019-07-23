Andy Schmookler and Tom McDonald are what I call “pot stirrers’
They both get all the attention and press because they represent extreme views. What is their goal? Is it to split the country further apart? In my opinion, that is all they are doing with these venomous attacks. Neither has provided a solution to even one problem facing our country or community.
Mr. Schmookler’s editorial in the Sunday, July 21, News Virginian is a fine example of not understanding your views’ own contradictions. He stated he was committed to the truth, but is that just the truth as he sees it. He writes that when Obama was president, he owed it to the nation to treat as enemies those who continually acted as his enemies. With that said, he then condemns Trump for doing what he said Obama should have done.
As a constitutionalist, please explain to me how Trump has contempt for the constitution? Schmookler’s letter called Trump’s presidency evil and that the Republican Party has sold its soul. He goes on to say that this administration always chooses chaos and conflict over cooperation and compromise. However, his party is not known for compromise.
There are good and bad on both sides of the political isle. Mr. Schmookler and Mr. McDonald make politics an all or nothing argument. Further more, only their beliefs are valid and only their side is right. They both accuse the other side of the same bad behaviors that both sides possess!
This is not a game. It is our country and if they love it, they should be trying to find common ground and a way forward to find solutions to problems, not create new ones! Finger pointing is not a solution, nor is labeling and name calling the answer. Possible good ideas are being lost in the rhetoric.
I do not question either gentleman’s love of country, but their passion is so blinded that it is impossible to see the other view. If this continues, we can never come together to solve the real problems in our country.
George Washington’s farewell address contained three warnings of things that could destroy our country. One of things was uncontrolled partisan politics. Maybe these gentlemen would find it enlightening to read his farewell address and contemplate his warning.
Frank Lucente
Waynesboro