According to the News Virginian on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Mayor Terry Short said the Florence Avenue bridge project had been given the go-ahead by the Federal Highway Administration, and work would begin in November to wrap up in May.
And Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw stated that the work would begin on Nov. 4 with a completion date of May 8.
That’s the best news I have heard for three years. The worst news being a need for a round-a-bout on Rosser Ave.
More importantly, I want to thank everyone involved in any way and I wish to all, the following: Happy Labor Day, Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and finally Happy Memorial Day, at which time we can celebrate the new bridge since it will be finished, won’t it?
Catherine Parrigan
Waynesboro