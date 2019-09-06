Racism is a hateful, disgusting, small-brained, toxic-hearted thing. Do not call me or President Donald Trump a racist because we want to stop human trafficking and killer, addictive drugs at our southern border.
Having just returned from El Paso and spoken with people who live right on the border, I can tell you it is a nightmare down there.
While some of us up here in Virginia go merrily about our days, women and little children are suffering at the hands of ruthless cartels. With open borders these cartels operate with free rein. Folks, children and little babies are being rented, literally, in order to gain quicker entry into our country (The Epoch Times, 8/1/19). Think about that!
How many of us lock our doors at night? How many of us want to know who is coming into our home and why?
Do not call me or our president a racist because we care about children on both sides of the border. We want order, not chaos.
Collette Barry-Rec
Lexington
