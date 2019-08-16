It amazes me that we are still here discussing the same thing trying to convince people that one letter and a dollar bag of birdseed with a written threat is all anyone needs to take the threat as real.
We don’t need a 1,000 threats to take it seriously. The letters were written by the known terrorist organization of the KKK who have murdered black lives since its existence all in the name of Christianity. Notably absent at Monday’s City Council meeting was the former mayor Bruce Allen, who didn’t handle the last sightings correctly.
What you all don’t know is I had a private meeting with him, Elzena and one of my associates where he tried to intimidate me into letting this go about the KKK literature. I wonder where he was on Monday night since he cares about “all citizens."
Then, we have the school board making a Facebook sermon of what their rights are in naming of buildings or spaces in the schools and they aren’t going to name the performing arts center after Daryl Brooks because it’s not a major renovation or addition and it’s only three little classrooms.
I don’t care if it’s a cubby hole, if there are citizens of Waynesboro making a request, we expect the elected school board members to take our request seriously.
However, we haven’t made a request yet. Why is the school board taking such a hard nose approach against such a request? Why did they feel it necessary to come out with a response to public opinion letters and column? I hope you all saw what happened in Staunton when previous school board members didn’t want to respect the black community in changing the high school name. They were voted out and the name is changed.
Stop having a vendetta against me personally and the RISE organization for agitating the status quo in this city. It’s time for your “all citizens matter” approach to include the black and brown citizens in that all citizens matter. Where I’m sitting that hasn’t happened in years. It’s time to rectify that.
Chanda E. McGuffin
Waynesboro