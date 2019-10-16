Tom McDonald, once again, has issues with the productivity and outreach of Jennifer Lewis.

Unfortunately, he is not only without empathy (he says "big deal" about her working full time and doing community work and campaigning in her off-work time), but ill-informed.

It is clearly known and even admitted by Dominion that the ACP is largely for export. See the report from Food and Water Watch entitled “The Fracking Endgame," which explains that the fossil fuel industry has three directions that they hope will lock our future into this unsustainable method of energy production. These three arms of the industry are fossil fuel export (which will keep our gas prices high), the making of more, rather than the needed less plastics, and a new generation of fracked gas power plants.

Too bad Tom is woefully fixated on nixing all of the positives that Jennifer Lewis contributes to our community rather than educating himself. I know Jen personally and she is the most real, most altruistic person I know. Her platform is humane, environmentally sound, and is the result of listening to people, something that MacDonald is clearly short on. I suggest that he acquire a hobby that does not involve Jennifer Lewis.

Pam Reed Gibson

Churchvlle

