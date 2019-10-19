Voters in the 20th House of Delegates district, that includes Staunton, Waynesboro, Highland County, and parts of Augusta County, have an opportunity to elect a delegate who will represent the best interests of the voters of this sprawling district — Jennifer Lewis.
Jennifer refuses campaign contributions from corporate PACs and lobbyists. She will represent us not them.
Jennifer has placed a priority on our most important industry, agriculture. She will support legislation promoting family farms, including shielding landowners from eminent domain used for corporate profits.
Jennifer supports the amendment to the Virginia Constitution that creates a nonpartisan redistricting process and that will end partisan gerrymandering.
Jennifer will aggressively work to improve infrastructure critical to the economy of our region, including desperately needed upgrades for I-81 and expanding rural broadband.
In you want a delegate who will work tirelessly for the people of the central Shenandoah Valley, cast your vote for Jennifer Lewis on Nov. 5.
Tom Long
Staunton
