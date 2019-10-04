Regarding Rev. Barrett Owen’s 10/4/19 column, “The church’s greatest sin,” I am sorry that he was misinformed by people who work for the church but do not know the Bible. I agree with him that the things he was told about sin are not according to the Bible.
But I must say that Rev. Owen appears not to know that Galatians 5:24 says, “Those who are in Christ have crucified the sin nature with its lusts and desires,” or that in John 8:31-36, Jesus Christ says that if you are truly his disciple, you will continue in His word, and will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.
From what will you be set free? The context of this passage is slavery to sin. Jesus Christ promises to set you free, indeed, from slavery to sin! And in Acts 15:9, Peter testified that when you are filled with the Holy Spirit, your heart is purified (cleansed).
So, the Bible says Christians' wayward hearts can be cleansed, and the sin nature in them can be crucified so they are no longer slaves to sin. The Bible says these things happen when believers are filled with the Holy Spirit.
But when are you filled with the Holy Spirit? When you stay and wait. Jesus Christ commands those who believe in him to stay in the city until they are clothed with power from on high (Luke 24:49), and wait for the promise of the Father, the baptism of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:4-5). It is only then that believers' hearts are purified, just as Peter testified in Acts 15:9. It is only then that their sin nature is crucified, as Paul wrote. It is only then that they are set free from slavery to sin, as Jesus proclaimed.
So, if any Christian will believe that God says what He means and means what he says, then they will know what to do in order to crucify their sin nature, be set free from slavery to sin, and have purified hearts — stay and wait! Sin problem solved!
Reverend/Evangelist Susan Wynn
Waynesboro
