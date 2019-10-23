I am writing to endorse John Avoli for the open seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
John was the executive director of the Frontier Culture Museum during my terms on the board of directors. I observed him to be an excellent leader and problem solver. He was always prepared and had the interest of the community in mind when making decisions. John was easy to work with and tried to accommodate varying opinions from a diverse board.
If you want an experienced leader with a problem track record, who has our districts interests as priority, join me in voting for John Avoli on Nov. 5.
Judy Schilling
Waynesboro
