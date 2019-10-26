When political election cycles roll around I am reminded of the many great historical accounts of elections past.
Books like "Thomas Jefferson, The Art of Power," "Ronald Reagan, The Role of A Lifetime," "The Triumph of William McKinley" and "Team of Rivals," which documents the accomplishments of Abraham Lincoln's term in office, all seem to boil down to one common theme. Each candidate alone was a non-starter in the political arena during their run for office.
However, each understood that to win you need to build the right team. To do that required great commitment, respect for people and devotion to action. Each made the best of what resources they had at the time and developed a winning team that carried them to an election win.
We, in the 20th District, have an opportunity to support one of the best team builders in the area, in John Avoli. Throughout his career, John has demonstrated that commitment, respect and action, brings results, results that benefit us all. His "can do" spirit has shown what can be accomplished, from his football days at the University of Richmond, thru his 40 years of service to the many people of the Valley, John has proven he can build a winning team.
Join me on Election Day and be on the team that can make a difference, vote John Avoli for Delegate.
Richard Baldwin
Fishersville
