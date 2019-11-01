I am proud to write this letter of support for John Avoli.

I worked with John when he was mayor of Staunton and I was vice mayor of Waynesboro. His knowledge of community needs is second to none. John worked with Waynesboro and Augusta County to find beneficial solutions to issues that were common to all three. John’s work for the children of our schools is well known. Not only did John work in the system he worked outside the system to help all families in the county and Waynesboro as well as Staunton.

During a graduation speech at Stuart’s Draft High School he spoke about his beginning in America and how everyone could succeed if they tried hard enough. He is honest, kind, caring and just a true gentleman.

He is trustworthy and does what he says he will do. As a member of local government he is willing to listen to all sides of an issue and make the best decisions possible.

Patriotism is a value he learned as an immigrant and proud citizen of our country. John is an asset to our communities and will serve the district with honor and integrity. His experiences in government and as leader at the Frontier Culture Museum and Valley Vocational School are invaluable and will enable him to hit the ground running as our legislator. He works for what is the solution always. He is not fooled by politics and cares for all citizens everywhere and has actually proven it by his work and his history.

Reo B. Hatfield

Waynesboro

