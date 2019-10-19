On Nov. 5, we the people of the 20th District will have the opportunity and privilege of going to the polls to elect the person to be our delegate in the state legislature.
Elections are important and this one is considered pivotal because we are confronted with a choice of two starkly contrasting views of life as evidenced by the public pronouncements and policy statements of the Republican and Democrat candidates who are contesting for the seat.
The Republican candidate John Avoli is a well respected former mayor, educator, athletic coach and leader of several civic organizations. In addition, and equally important, John is well grounded in reality, an essential element which is conspicuously absent in the Democrat candidate. If elected John will continue to pursue those same values and interests on behalf of the citizens for whom he has worked over his many years of public service. He does not believe it’s necessary to transform our lives or trample over the rights of the people by promising pie in the sky government solutions for every perceived ill as does his Democrat opponent.
If you want a principled delegate who believes in limited government, self reliance and a realistic understanding of human nature then you will want to join me in voting for John Avoli for delegate on Nov. 5.
Pete Marks
Nellysford, recently of Waynesboro
