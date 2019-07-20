Old McDonald had a farm, E-I-E-I-O!
Boy you sure have old Wiley Coyote upset with all your hateful talk and misinformation, but I for one, and I think many others, look forward to them. I have to listen to CNN, MSNBC, the four Squad queens, the 20 or so loony-tunes running for president and now Wiley Coyote.
You don’t hear me complaining.
So keep the letters coming. But I do agree with Wiley Coyote somewhat on your sign off; so I’ll sign off with: God bless America and thank God for President Donald Trump.
Possum Miller
Waynesboro