After being involved in government for a number of years, I have become convinced that our constitutional officers should be selected in nonpartisan elections. Unlike the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress, the constitutional offices have no caucus, no seniority ladder and no advantage to being a member of a political party.
With that in mind I have decided to cast my vote for incumbent Donald Smith for Sheriff. He has taken lead of a troubled office and has it headed in the right direction and should be given another term.
After reviewing the long ballot for Clerk of Court, I have concluded Lauren Griffin has the most valuable experience to lead that office. And even with that experience, she is young enough to finish this shorten term and still serve other terms. I think the fewer changes in leadership in that office is critical to superior constituent service.
Frank W. Nolen
New Hope
