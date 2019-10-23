There are five candidates seeking the Augusta County Clerk of Court position: Miles Bobbitt, Carolyn Bragg, Tracy Pyles, Steve Landes, and Lauren Griffin.
Former supervisors Bragg and Pyles have no experience that qualifies them for the clerk position, nor does Bobbitt as a parole officer.
Conservative Steve Landes is only seeing dollar signs ($5,600.00 per month) added to his retirement. This doesn't sound like he's a conservative anymore. Anyone reading this article has as much knowledge about the court system as he does.
Lauren Griffin is the sole qualified candidate for the Augusta County Clerk of Court. She has 15 years of experience working with the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's office and knows the ins and outs of our court system.
Vote with me on Nov. 5 to elect the only qualified candidate. Vote Lauren Griffin.
Larry Allanson
Staunton
