Do you work for a living? I do. I’m glad to have a fulfilling job with good benefits, but I know things could be much better for Virginia’s workers. Too many are one paycheck away from bankruptcy or homelessness. Some work two or more jobs, and still struggle. With all the time we spend working, it’s hard to track the decisions made in Richmond that affect our lives and livelihoods.
Virginia’s House of Delegates has been under Republican control for the past 20 years. Those 20 years have not served us well. According to a recent study by Oxfam, Virginia ranks dead last among US states on rights and protections for workers.
Virginia’s “right to work” laws, § 40.1-58, ironically, are less about workers rights than they are about pitting workers against each other. The laws weaken labor unions, allowing businesses to suppress wages and deliver the resulting profits to CEOs and shareholders.
Predictably, the GOP blames the resulting poverty and social problems on working class people with the least power: poor people, women, people of color, immigrants.
Don’t be fooled. Virginia Republicans serve no one but themselves and their rich donors. Just look at Chris Runion’s top donors. Oil tycoon Bill Holtzman, and Runion’s own companies, Heifer Investments LLC and Eddie Edwards Signs, have contributed over $50,000 to his campaign alone.
Jennifer Lewis, Jennifer Kitchen, and Annette Hyde will fight for workers in Richmond. Lewis (house district 20) will fight to repeal Virginia’s right to work laws. Kitchen (house district 25) supports unions and a living wage. Hyde (senate district 24) will reinvest in growing our labor force and fight for a living wage.
Lewis and Kitchen cover areas near where I live, and thanks to gerrymandering, it’s hard to know whose district you’re in. Check with your local office of voter registration. Annette Hyde covers all of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta.
We need representatives who are committed to fighting for working class people in Richmond, because for too long, powerful business interests have had too much influence in government. It’s long past time for a change.
Chris Rini
Waynesboro
