I have to respond to last Thursdays article from the Bloomberg group about President Donald Trump's supposed "retreat on guns."
They wish.
Mr. Trump plays the game very well, but they do not. He takes issue with their assertion that 9 of 10 Americans want stronger background checks.
Since Obama got elected gun sales and applications for background checks to own, equip and carry them have consistently set records. Verifiable data they won't go near because it proves them wrong. Month after month each year since 2009 hundreds of thousands of applications have been and continue to be filed, and not by NRA "gun nuts."
No, new shooters, or at least owners, make up the bulk of these applications. And the majority of them are women. First time gun owners and they have been taking classes to qualify for concealed carry permits as well.
After each massacre, far-left leaning news organizations blame inanimate objects for the actions of deranged individuals. The 90 percent Bloomberg claims want stronger background checks run to owning firearms and learning to use them. Just ask the FBI.
You widely publicized their claims and statistics when they lied about Robert Muller's probe, but ignore them completely about guns. Shame on you all for being liars and not journalists.
God bless America and President Trump.
Bob Quinn
Crimora
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.