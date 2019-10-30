When this nation began the founders believed that a self governing people needed to be self-reliant, responsible and caring.
The federal government as set forth in the Constitution was to be limited and oversee those things which were considered national in scope, a concept which over time has been subverted.
The day-to-day concerns of we the people in the Founders’ minds would be best served and handled at the local level. We were to look out for ourselves, our families and our neighbors. Local governments, civic, charitable and religious organizations came into existence to serve and assist ourselves and our communities.
In Waynesboro there are many such organizations which strive to serve our community and one of these is the Waynesboro Lions Club. The Lions Club continues to honor its mission to serve the community in a caring manner despite our membership being much less than in years past. One of the services the Lions Club provides is vision screening for our school children from kindergarten through high school at no cost to the families of the children. Such screening is currently underway and it is estimated approximately 1000 children will have been screened with those found to show any vision problem referred for professional care. The Lions also utilize a mobile unit which sets up at times around the area to screen both vision and hearing for young and old. As you can imagine such service is labor intensive and requires dedication and commitment from club members.
If we want our community and nation to thrive and preserve the Founders vision, a renewed commitment to self reliance and civic service is required. Our Lions would welcome your help and we cordially invite you to become a member of our club, a fun loving and caring group of guys and gals who believe it’s important to take some time from their personal lives to contribute to the needs of their community.
Pete Marks
Waynesboro Lions Member
