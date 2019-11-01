Most people don’t realize that local elections have a far greater impact on their lives, families and livelihood than do the national ones.

Who represents you in the state general assembly is vital. Who your national congressperson or senator — probably not as much. Decisions made at the state levels determine whether that road will go through your backyard, if your health insurance will pay for your child’s surgery or if your school gets accredited. Ignoring local elections is done at one’s own peril.

This year’s election for an open seat in Virginia’s 20th House District is one such contest. It pits an outsider (Jennifer Lewis) against an experienced politician who has every intent keep things pretty much the same and toeing his party’s line. During Avoli’s time as mayor, Staunton’s budget nearly doubled and real estate taxes more than doubled. Can we really afford more of the same?

With the region facing possible environmental damage from a gas pipeline, healthcare access under constant threat from “ideological purists” and local school systems woefully under resourced, Jennifer Lewis is looking to change make life for all of us better by keeping what works and eliminating what doesn’t.

With the Federal government currently in a death grip between all three branches of government and the people’s business largely forgotten in the melee, “getting 'er done” will have to happen in Richmond. If we want to drain the swamp, we should start in our backyard. Let’s get Jennifer Lewis to our capitol to have a shot at making a positive difference in all of our lives.

Tiffany Potter

Waynesboro

