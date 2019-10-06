I am writing to provide a recommendation for Miles Bobbitt for Clerk of the Circuit Court. He is the most qualified person for this job and will be an excellent Circuit Court Clerk.
I met Miles 12 years ago through our mutual jobs. We are a small family business with a small staff that creates a family like environment. Over the years I have known Miles to have much integrity, honesty, loyalty, and a wonderful work ethic. His years of managerial experience will make him an exceptional Clerk. On a personal note he is a wonderful friend, father to his children, and husband to his wife.
Simply put, I am voting for Miles because he is the best choice for this position and I don’t hesitate to believe he will do a commendable job. It is my sincere wish that others will realize Miles’ qualifications and vote for him for Circuit Court Clerk on November 5th.
Dianna Rankin
Staunton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.