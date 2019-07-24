Robert Mueller has a great opportunity to be a patriot, the equivalent of Ethan Allen, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, or Dwight Eisenhower. Will he?
A patriot is a person that is dedicated to protecting our country, to honor our country, and to never belittle protectors of this great Country. A patriot loves our nation. A patriot wants to see our nation united. Robert Mueller has that opportunity. It does not come every day. Robert, grasp the moment.
You spent over 600 days investigating the Trump administration. You submitted your report after spending millions of dollars, hundreds of subpoenas, thousands of search warrants, and hundred of interviews. You concluded that the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russians. The original purpose of the investigation. Did our President obstruct the investigation of the collision? If he did you of above all should have been well aware of it. You did however made the comment he was not exonerated. Did he or didn't he? I firmly believe he did not want your investigation because it was over 600 days of the governing of our country being distracted.
So your Honor Mr. Mueller, be a patriot, grasp the moment, join our other distinguished patriots when you speak to the nation, advise our representatives that nothing in the investigation is worth the effort to destroy a duly elected President. Forget politics. Let's do what is right for America.
William O. Bare
Stuarts Draft