It is my pleasure to ask you to vote for Steve Landes for Augusta County Clerk. His experience as vice-chairman of the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee, overseeing a budget of over $58 billion dollars, gives him the knowledge needed to develop a budget for the Clerk’s office.
His banking experience gives him the knowledge to handle the money that comes from the citizens of the county, and how to run a business.
His experience as chairman of the Code Commission, which overhauled the Code line-by-line, including those dealing with the Clerk, gives him the knowledge to handle the duties of the Clerk’s Office. This includes not just a small part of the criminal duties, but the civil and everyday duties as well.
However, I want to express what I consider the most important qualities of my husband. After knowing him for over 27 years, l am still in total admiration of this man. He is genuine. His dedication to the citizens of Augusta County has been proven over and over again. He views this position as a people’s office, given the number of citizens who have business there. That is why he established his citizens’ advisory committee.
He is honest. His word is his bond. He is reliable. You all would not have sent him to the General Assembly twelve times if you had not believed in him.
I have witnessed first-hand Steve’s dedication to this County and its people. He is excited about his ideas for the office, and to be able to serve you all in this way. Please vote for him on Nov. 5!
Angela H. Landes
wife of Steve Landes
Weyers Cave
