There seems to be some discussion recently regarding the renaming of the Waynesboro High School Louis Spilman Auditorium.
Chandra McGuffin already has a candidate, Waynesboro native, Daryl Brooks. She lists all his accomplishments in theater and the arts and being a Waynesboro High School graduate, feels his name should be on the list for the renaming.
However, Tom McDonald, a prolific writer to this newspaper, feels differently. He has an opinion and has a right to it. One, he does not like the idea of naming buildings or the like after people. Ms. McGuffin mentioned several schools and buildings already named for those who influenced this community one way or other. However, she left out Virginia Ross Performing Arts Center [aka Wayne Theater], Jean Custin Cabaret [inside the Wayne], Berkeley Glenn and Kate Collins schools, the former Rosenwald School [now the Rosenwald Community Center].
We also have Lew Dewitt Blvd., Hopeman Parkway, Jack Higgs Bridge, and Ted Campbell ball field. All the aforementioned left a legacy to Waynesboro, along with other notables not mentioned.
The point I am making is naming a place or thing after someone is not wrong, in my opinion, if done for the right reasons, and not because of race, sex, or religion. I am not campaigning for or against Mr. Brooks, whom I do not know. I would feel better, though, had he occasionally showcased his talents in his hometown and let the citizens become aware of his successes. As a friend told me once, Mr. McDonald, I read your letters and sometimes I agree with them.
Lyle Palmer
Waynesboro