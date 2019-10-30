Neil Kester, as a lifelong resident of Augusta County has served this area well for over 27 years as a law enforcement officer. His training and experience speaks for itself. Awards such as "Cop of the Quarter" and "Conservation Office of the Year" are just a couple of his many accomplishments and accreditations.
Neil Kester is a family man, married with a young son. He knows the importance of keeping families safe and addressing the concerns of every citizen. Neil is adamant to address the issues of bullying in the Augusta County School Systems and wants to work to make our schools safer for everyone.
As an avid NRA Member, Neil will continue the efforts to defend the rights of gun owners.
Neil Kester can bring integrity and transparency back to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Neil will be a Sheriff of all the people as he loves this county and it's residents and wants the very best for the department. I believe Neil Kester can better the Augusta County Sheriff's Department and provide the leadership our county so desperately needs.
I urge you to support Neil Kester on Nov. 5.
Jaime Eavers-Ashby
Greenville
