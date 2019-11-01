I am proudly supporting Neil Kester for Sheriff.
This election is not about who came from a good family, who does more acts of charity, or who we are friends with. This is about the fair and equal enforcement of the law in Augusta County.
I have had the political conviction for a long time that Augusta County needed to elect a sheriff from outside of the Sheriff's Department. Based on the sad but verified facts that have been covered during this campaign, that conviction is only stronger. Neil has 27 years of law enforcement experiance, working with local, state, and federal law enforcment agencies.
He will be able to restore our trust in the Department to fairly enforce the law and to provide adequate deputy presence across the entire county. Please vote for Neil Kester on Nov. 5.
Whit T. Sours
Verona
