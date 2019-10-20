As an active member of the National Rifle Association, Neil Kester will support making Augusta County a sanctuary county for the 2nd Amendment.
He will strongly defend your right to bear arms and protect your loved ones without influence from outside far left-leaning politicians. This includes your right to have a concealed weapon permit. He is against "red flag laws" that threaten to strip your 2nd Amendment rights before due process has had a change to take place. As your last line of defense, you can count on Republican Neil Kester to fight and never violate basic Constitutional rights.
In contrast, Donald Smith has not expressed a strong stance to protect our gun rights and when asked, will not even state if he is Democrat or Republican. This is a huge issue as Donald lacks solidarity and is open to influences of the liberal agenda. In fact, Donald has little more to say than when his next chicken barbecue or free donuts are being served and how friendly he is, which has nothing to do with integrity and standing up for our rights.
Our Republican candidate, Neil Kester will stand firm and protect our gun rights. It is time for a change. It is time for Neil Kester to be Sheriff of Augusta County.
Jeff and Alice Cale
Churchville
