I would like to add a name to Mr. Donald Bretches’s letter on Sept. 23, 2019. In his letter Mr. Bretches talks about the offensive comments and remarks regarding our great president you can always find in any column that Andy Schmookler writes.
I would like to add another person to that letter. Leonard Pitts Jr. is running a close second when it comes to showing a total disrespect towards President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in general.
These two people, along with a couple of others, continue to spew untrue statements and fake crap every time they get a column put into this paper.
I have discussed this with some officials of the News Virginian in the past and suggested that said newspaper should add a section, possibly called “Waynesboro Citizens Speak.” This section would be limited to opinions of citizens of our great city instead of the total left wing, liberal, bias, lying garbage that is presented by a lot of the so called “columnists.”
These “columnists,” with the exception of Michael Reagan and a few others, keep beating the same old and unproven drum about Russian collusion, President Trump being unfit, the worst President, and so on and so on. These “columnists” get priority space and unlimited word count over the citizens that keep this newspaper in business.
I urge the people of Waynesboro to please take a few minutes and email your opinions to letters@newsvirginian.com as per the instructions found at the bottom of this page. That is if the editor chooses to print this letter in the first place.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.