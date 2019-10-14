This newspaper has really shown its bias, left wing, liberal agenda featuring as the front page headline on Oct. 12, 2019, with Jennifer Lewis yapping about a pizza party at the Democratic Committee Office on Friday evening. I guess this newspaper found nothing of more importance.
In this article she states that “in her experience, even when voters disagree, they are appreciative of the personal gesture.” What experience? She lost her one and only election.
She has stated in the past that she is in favor of legalizing marijuana, which has been declared a Schedule 1 substance which the DEA describes as a drug.
She has adamantly declared herself an opponent of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would supply the energy needed for a huge economic growth in the valley along with adding numerous jobs.
She whines about the poor and the homeless, yet I don’t see her handing out pizza to them.
I have yet to hear her ever compliment or even recognize our public safety department on the splendid job they do in enforcing the law, diligently trying to suppress the illegal drug activity in our great city, and recognizing the fire department, EMTs and all the other city employees who help to keep Waynesboro a nice and safe place to live.
She supports the radical racist group, RISE, whose leaders stand in front of our city council members and on many occasions insult said members and show no respect for their hard work whatsoever.
This is not who we need to represent our people in Richmond.
To top it off, on the Perspectives page two more articles pushing her agenda is found.
The column by Tiffany Potter states that Ms. Lewis works 40 hours a week and spends other times distributing signs and spreading her one-sided opinions. Big deal!
These articles are not good journalism, they are nothing but showing favoritism!
On Nov 5, 2019, vote for John Avoli. He has the experience, knowledge and fortitude to accomplish great things for all our citizens, not for just a select group.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
