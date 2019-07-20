I am writing to support James Wiley in the quest to return to the one letter per month per reader policy.
Tom McDonald regularly exceeds this norm in his quest to denigrate Democrats with slanderous claims and outright lies. Little do facts and truth seem to matter in his screeds against anything progressive. Instead we receive sycophantic blather praising Mr. Trump.
Mr. McDonald has every right to his own opinions but not his own facts. One letter per month is plenty.
Save the free press!
Ken Patterson
Staunton