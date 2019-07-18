At least once a week, if not more, I open the opinion page of the paper to read the hateful, racist, misogynist rhetoric of Tom McDonald and I for one am tired of reading his lies, Fox News talking points and his sign off of “God bless America and President Trump.”
I love supporting the local media and am a proud subscriber but I can no longer pay for the paper when Tom McDonald is given such a platform to spread his thoughts of white nationalism and often writes things that are not true, such as Waynesboro getting gas through the Atlantic Coast pipeline, which even Dominion says is not true. The media has a responsibility to print factual things and even a letter to the editor should be fact checked.
I personally find it embarrassing to think that visitors to our city may read the delusional ramblings of Mr. McDonald and think that everyone in our beautiful city thinks like him.
News Virginian, please consider returning to a once a month policy of letters to the editor. Please consider publishing letters from other writers for more perspective than just from Mr. McDonald.
And to the readers who agree with me, please write in. Don’t let Tom’s hate speech be what other readers of the paper see. Don’t let visitors to our beautiful town think we’re all full of hate. Please, write in. Be a voice of reason in Waynesboro.
James Wiley
Waynesboro