I find the political cartoon obviously depicting last week’s cargo ship “The Golden Ray” accident which ran in Friday’s edition (Sept. 13) of The News Virginian tasteless and disgusting.
Just by the grace of God all crew members survived this mishap.
However, the left wing, liberal, disrespectful news media again chooses to use a near life-threatening incident as a political joke to show total disrespect to supporters of our great president, Donald Trump.
Shame on the News Virginian to allow this garbage to get printed.
Again, this shows how low the left and bias liberal news media has stooped!
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
