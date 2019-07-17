In regards to the letter submitted by Chanda McGuffin featured in the News Virginian on July 12, 2019.
I would like to congratulate this gentleman, namely Daryl Brooks, for his theatrical accomplishments and awards that have been described. However, in my opinion, Ms. McGuffin wouldn’t have given one thought about trying to convince our city leaders to commemorate him by dedicating a public building in his name if he wasn’t black. This gesture or idea, if you will, shows again, as in the past, that her main agenda is reverse discrimination.
I believe naming a particular building, street, bridge or whatever after a person is an unfair practice as you cannot please all the people all the time.
If, indeed, the proper authorities do decide that a certain structure should be named after someone I would much rather said person be someone that has been highly heroic in some manner or has sacrificed his or her life protecting and serving all our citizens. Examples are a military hero, police officer, fireman or other first responders, no matter what color or nationality they happen to be.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro