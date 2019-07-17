I am writing this letter in support of the petition to name the Waynesboro performing arts center after Daryl D. Brooks.
When it comes to the business of entertainment, (amidst the glamour and glory of it all) one thing that is so often lacking is people of integrity. As a Chicago based actor who has worked for Mr. Brooks, I can say with confidence that he is the exception.
Throughout his career he has garnered respect and acclaim time and time again for his personal creative mark that he leaves on every project he’s enlisted to be a part of. His vision as a director and a writer has the ability to pull at the heart strings of the most stoic theater goer, and provoke thoughts of change and equality within the minds of the most strong-minded of them as well.
The professional accolades and awards that follow his name are only a portion of the kind of man, father, and friend he is. His heart for performers separates him from any director I have ever worked with in my career. His methods and working environment that he inspires makes it’s a no brainer why everything he touches becomes a hit! The theater community of Chicago is truly blessed to have the gem that is Daryl D. Brooks.
There is no doubt that he is worthy of this honor. Naming the performing arts center after this brilliant native is a fraction of the appreciation and gratitude that is due to him.
A.D. Weaver
Waynesboro