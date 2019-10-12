As Republican voters, we cherish some core principles that distinguish us from the progressive left and their diminishing respect for our Constitutional rights. Lower taxes, free market capitalism, a strong national defense, gun rights, pro-life, and restrictions on labor unions.
We also need to consistently support all our Republican candidates, especially to include Neil Kester, who shares our core principles, and a Christian value system that he lives out every day. As your sheriff, Neil Kester will work effectively with our Republican elected officials as we seek to protect our precious freedoms, and to uphold integrity in all levels of office.
I challenge each Republican voter to support all of our candidates, which is our pledge as Republicans. An independent candidate has no defined platform for their convictions or lack thereof. As the conservative majority hangs in the balance at the state level, we need to have individuals of like mind and commitment.
Neil Kester is a man of tremendous integrity and experience, a man we can trust, with a 27 year career in law enforcement. Vote Neil Kester for Augusta County Sheriff as he seeks to protect, defend, and serve our community.
Joel J. Desetti
Fishersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.