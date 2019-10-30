Being committed to many of the values of the Republican Party, I will not be voting Republican for the Augusta County Sheriff's race.
I will be voting for Donald Smith this year based on his outstanding record serving our county, including solving three cold cases and his commitment to bring integrity to the office of sheriff. His willingness to be transparent is much needed. Per my research with some of our county leaders, I am assured that the charges brought by Donald Smith's opponent were an effort to create doubt, and they too believe Donald Smith deserves another term.
So, without hesitation, I will vote for Donald Smith.
Stephen J. Campbell
Fishersville
