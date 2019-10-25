There is a much being said about our Sheriff’s Department failing to receive accreditation due to a misplaced piece of jewelry.
As a former accreditation auditor for the Virginia Department of Corrections for 20 years and having conducted hundreds of standards audits of jails and prisons throughout the state, I find this conclusion to be highly suspect.
Based on having audited much larger Sheriff’s departments with much bigger evidence rooms, it is not unusual for small numbers of evidence to be misfiled or misplaced and as long as the procedure is in place to account for this, a deficiency of the entire standard is not warranted. Although the written policies were correct, and only one observation was noted of this rather large standard, it appears to me that the standard should have been judged to be in compliance, especially since the Sheriff began an immediate investigation to determine the location of the missing ring.
It is also not unusual for auditors to recommend minor tweaks of policy. This is usually based on the opinions of the individual auditors. Since team members of audit teams are not full time inspectors, I can assure you that their findings are many times based on how their agencies practices are and not what is mandated by standards.
When I lead teams of auditors it was my job to ensure that consistency was maintained from audit to audit and individual team members did not rule standards out of compliance simply because the practice used was not how they did things. It is my understanding that changes were made and the standard was ruled in compliance by the team before the end of the audit, thus should not have been considered in determining whether to receive accreditation or not.
Since there is no requirement that states that a Sheriff’s Department must achieve accreditation, I applaud Sheriff Smith for attempting this laborious process. Considering the few issues that were identified indicates the diligence and professionalism of our Sheriff’s department.
Not receiving accreditation due to possible political or prior faults of the previous administration has proven over the past four years not to have interfered with the workings of Sheriff Smith and his superb group of staff.
Danny Link
Mt. Sidney
