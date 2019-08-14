Andy Schmookler’s well reasoned and insightful piece on evolution in Monday’s paper had me nodding my head at the sensible points made and clearly enunciated. Except for crocodiles and sharks, which haven’t changed in millions of years and are doing fine by all accounts. But that is a paradox not worth mentioning.
My question is; he and I see evolution the same way based on empirical evidence, why then cannot Mr. Schmookler accept the same incontrovertable evidence about the political and ecomomic activities of people?
Some ways work and some do not just as in the physical sciences fire needs fuel, oxygen and ignition temperature as a successful economy needs goods, demand for them and labor but also the freedom to tailor the production to the common need. Government-run economies fail, free markets flourish. Period. End of argument. History is replete with examples but the left denies that simple fact.
Andy’s intellect is up to the task obviously, he processes the historical record same as concervatives but gets a different answer in spite of the evidence that shines through the years. Our commonwealth here in Virginia didn’t get a good start until the third try back in the 15th century, the first two were run by and for the crown and failed. The third allowed partners to keep profits from their labors rendering only a tax back to the king and we are still operating on that premise. Karl Marx saw the bad side of capitalism and thought a profound restructuring would fix things but it is the human spirit that needs the overhaul.
Things fail because of greed for not just wealth but power too, that is why there has never been a stand alone socialist or communitst ecomomy in all of history. We are being told by their apologists it’s because the wrong people were in charge of those revolutions, today’s leftists claim to be the right ones to make it work. Problem is they bring the same human failings to the equation, arrogant pride, age old greed, lust for power and the utterly fatal flaw; no spiritual understanding whatsoever.
Belief in God is being systematically attacked and that is where they lose me completely. Without spiritual depth, nothing is going to succeed. I am a Christian man right down to my bones, however, I have trouble with turning the other cheek, may God forgive me if I fight for our rights without guilt. I learned how in the Marine Corps and will do so again without compunction. I am dug in for democracy and liberty and still willing and able to defend them both so.
God bless America and President Trump!
Bob Quinn
Crimora